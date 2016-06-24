Tyga & Kylie Jenner Are Helping Each Other Stay In The News, Like Good Exes Do

So there's some stuff happening on Instagram right now involving everyone's favorite former couple from Calabasas, Kylie Jenner and Tyga.
The two are posting some suspicious pictures. But, in the end, it all seems to be for the sake of promoting new music.
Exes helping exes! Cute.
Tyga uploaded the below photo of Jenner last night on social media, before deleting it from his feed. The caption hinted that he and Jenner were back together.
It's interesting timing, considering Jenner starred as rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR'S love interest in a music video released yesterday.
In the post he shared last night, Tyga wrote, "They always come back..."
Later, Jenner posted a picture to her own feed of herself in the same outfit.
So they totes hung out last night. But it was probably just to stir up some conversation (it worked) and draw some attention to Tyga, who has kind of been falling by the wayside. He just released a new song, "1 on 1," which sounds like a Drake spoof.
Tyga's exes, Blac Chyna and Jenner, seem to be doing fine on their own, so I don't think they'll be coming back to him any time soon.
This whole "famous exes communicating on social media" seems to be a thing right now, with Calvin Harris working out issues with Taylor Swift online, too. Harris also happens to be releasing a new song this week.
Seems like a classic case of guys using their more famous exes stay relevant — it's the Hollywood version of paying it forward.
