Game of Thrones may have an official end in sight, but there's good news on the horizon for fans of the HBO series. The rumoured prequel shows are officially in the works, and HBO programming president Casey Bloys gave Entertainment Weekly new details about what we can expect from the series.
First of all, there are five (!) prequel series in development, EW reports. That doesn't mean they'll all make it to air — or that it will be anytime soon — but there are definitely plenty of ideas out there.
Still, fans should be patient about the prequels. Bloys emphasised how long it takes to create a show, especially one as detail-oriented as Game of Thrones.
"I wanted to make sure fans know this is a really embryonic process," the exec told EW. "I haven't even seen outlines [for the new shows]."
Bloys added that "the idea is not to do four shows," but to consider a variety of prequel ideas. "The bar set by [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it," he told EW.
Still, one prequel is better than none, especially if so much work is going into it. And if even one show makes it to air, it will be a record for HBO. The network has never produced a prequel or sequel to any of its shows.
"It's such a special show," Bloys told EW of Game of Thrones. "I want to make sure that [any prequel] feels worthy. We have some amazing writers who want to take a shot at this. They're also looking at different times in the universe and all will have different feels. This increases our odds of finding one that's unique."
