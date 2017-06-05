After reading the book, Kim goes to Kourtney to talk about it. Kourtney is interested in Kim's take. She is curious about whether or not Kris is exaggerating about how Caitlyn portrays Kris in the book. Kim tells Kourtney that their mom's anger is justified. "She is so mad at mom, for no reason," Kim says. Kim is especially incensed about a passage in the book that says that the Kardashian name was left out of the Diane Sawyer because they did market research and when people hear the name Kardashian they feel like it is a publicity stunt. Kourtney rolls her eyes at that one. "We got you more life," Kim says angrily. "The show's not called Keeping Up With The Jenners." Whatever your perspective, Kim adds, have some class. "I can't spend time with someone who doesn't care about my mom," Kim says.