Scarlett Johansson's new movie, Rough Night, is a raunchy female comedy, which is something Johansson wants to see more of. Or at least, she wants to see more women owning their sexuality to break down that stigma. The actress appeared on the cover of the July issue of Cosmopolitan, and told the magazine her thoughts on women championing their sex lives.
"When women talk about enjoying sex, it's almost forbidden," she said. "Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labelled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals, and you're seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can't be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo."
This progressive attitude goes hand-in-hand with her passion for reproductive rights. She vocally supports U.S. sexual health care organisation Planned Parenthood, and believes women owning their sexuality will lead to better women's health.
"There's no reason we shouldn't be talking about our reproductive rights," she told the outlet. "They're something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There's nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it's private and it's your body, but we should take the stigma away."
Johansson says it's important for her to speak out because she wants to be a good example for her two-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, who she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
"I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics," she revealed to Cosmo. "I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it's a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury."
But as long as Johansson does, she's going to use it.
