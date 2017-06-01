Friends that sing together, stay together. Especially when it's for a good cause.
Miley Cyrus just thanked Ariana Grande for including her in a benefit for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, and it's another example of artists looking out for one another.
Pop stars are coming together for the One Love Manchester concert, which will take place on June 4. Grande called the upcoming show an "act of defiance" against the terrorists who bombed the arena, leaving 22 dead and 59 injured. Celebrities joining Grande on stage include Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Usher, and, of course, Cyrus, who penned a sweet message to her friend thanking her for the opportunity to honour those lost in the attack.
Cyrus took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the "Dangerous Woman" singer, writing:
"Thank you @arianagrande for having me at your very special One Love benefit concert in Manchester! Always been a great friend to ME & @happyhippiefdn !!!!"
She also included a video of the pair singing a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" while dressed in onesies. (What could be more Miley than that?)
Cyrus isn't the only person to send love Grande's way, especially considering the terrible circumstances that reportedly left the singer "traumatized." Demi Lovato reached out to Grande via Instagram and shared a photo of the two in embrace along with a message of support for her friend:
"I'm so sorry you had to go through this Ari.. This isn't fair and nobody should have to go through this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the victims. I love you so so so much."
Unlike Cyrus, Lovato was allegedly not asked to perform at the event — however, she still shared a photo listing details of the One Love Manchester concert.
The outpouring of love following the Manchester bombing — for both Grande and the survivors — has been overwhelming. While the attack was a terrible tragedy, seeing people come together is a bright spot on a bleak situation.
