Today's Google Doodle Highlights A Gender Inequality We Often Overlook

"They always say I’m a diva — but they don’t call the guys a diva. It’s just because I’m a woman," Hadid told Newsweek in an interview back in 2011. "I think you’re displaced — they don’t expect you to do things like a guy does. So they give you a certain freedom, but whether they accept what you do is another story... They couldn’t pigeonhole me: I was crazy; the work was crazy; I was Iraqi; I’m a woman."