We knew that "Bitch Better Have My Money" was a perfect song, but did we know it might be even better as an opera? This shocking news came to light last night after Jamie Foxx sang in the Musical Genre Challenge on the Tonight Show. The game randomly generates a song and a genre, and the participants must then perform this new rendition with the help of The Roots. Foxx and Jimmy Fallon gave the game a few tries, but it was the Rihanna hit the absolutely stole the show.
First, Fallon performed The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face" in the style of a '50s crooner, followed by Foxx's rendition of "Who Let the Dogs Out?" as a Broadway musical. Then, Fallon gave "Bad and Boujee" a spin as '60s rock, before Foxx absolutely blew us away with "Bitch Better Have My Money" as an opera.
It turns out, the song is actually perfect for a dramatic, operatic plot, and has us thinking that maybe he and RiRi should team up to create the real thing.
However, they both might be a little busy at the moment. The actor — and singer and comedian — was just filming Robin Hood: Origins on location in Croatia (where he actually ended up on the receiving end of some horrible racist slurs) and Rihanna just announced that she was pairing up with Lupita Nyong'o for the movie of our dreams. After, however, maybe they can both find time in their schedules to bring this beautiful performance to the Metropolitan Opera House — or, at the very least, to the internet.
Watch the performance below!
