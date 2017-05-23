Over the past month, the Internet has been dreaming of an Ava Duvernay-directed movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o. But here's the kicker: Now it's actually happening, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Back in 2014, a photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting together at the Miu Miu fashion show vent viral on Tumblr. "They look like they’re in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker," Tumblr user elizabitch taylor captioned it.
Last month, the photo resurfaced on Twitter. "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans," wrote Twitter user WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI. The Internet added more and more plot points to this imagined movie, suggesting that Ava Duvernay direct the movie and Issa Rae write it.
Shortly after the tweet went viral, the people Twitter nominated began addressing it. "I'm down if you are @rihanna," Nyong'o wrote on April 21. Three days later, Rihanna replied, "I'm in Pit'z." Rae responded with a GIF of a cat typing, and DuVernay chimed in with, "Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens." It seemed too good to be true.
But a few weeks later, during the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix acquired the movie.
The amazingness of this combination wasn't lost on DuVernay, who tweeted, "We deserve nice things."
The Twitter users who helped generate the idea will be in the credits, Rae’s team told Vanity Fair. According to a series of tweets by WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI, they and elizabitch taylor (also known as Roxy) came up with the plot independently, though Roxy thought of it first.
Production is planned for next year, but Rae is already working on the script. We can't wait to see what happens when you combine the collective wisdom of the Internet with four of the most badass women in Hollywood. We're predicting magic.
