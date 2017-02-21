Racial Slurs Hurled At Jamie Foxx While Shooting In Croatia

All eyes on are on Instagram as details emerge about a troubling incident involving Jamie Foxx. While on location filming Robin Hood: Origins, the actor was reportedly the target of racial slurs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Police charged two people with disorderly conduct at a restaurant in Dubrovnik, Croatia who allegedly hurled "particularly arrogant and rude" insults at guests, including "one of the guests on racial grounds."
Foxx's connection to the incident came after a since-deleted Instagram post that included comments about what happened. In the video, he says the two men addressed him using racially derogatory language before being escorted out of the restaurant, reports TotalCroatiaNews.
Now, however, the only video that remains from this trip is one where he expresses how lucky he feels to be there.
"I'm in Croatia, this is crazy," he says. "I've seen a lot of shit but this blows my mind. I'm telling you right now, I'm all the way from Terrell, Texas, don't tell me that your dreams can't come true. And they got me in a castle!"
The police are currently investigating whether or not they should pursue other charges against the perpetrators.
