Beyoncé's Push Party Guests Recreated Her Legendary Pregnancy Announcement

We're nearing the end of Beyonceé's epic pregnancy adventure, so let's bring it back to where it all began: on Instagram.
The pop star announced she was pregnant with twins on February 1 by uploading a photo of her rocking Agent Provocateur lingerie and clutching her stomach while shrouded in a pale green veil and surrounded by blooms and greenery. Don't pretend you haven't seen it, or that you haven't already custom-ordered a matching Halloween costume. It broke the Internet. It's been memed millions of times. It now stands as the Mona Lisa of celebrity pregnancy announcements.
Remember this?
Bey's loved ones haven't. The singer's "push party" last weekend included a prop set-up allowing guests to recreate her pregnancy shoot. That party planner deserves a raise.
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, shared photos of her and her sister having fun with the garden backdrop and green veil. Lawson dubbed the set-up the "flower chair." Just to make it even more OTT, they added a floral crown that echoes Bey's elaborate Grammys headpiece. Looking good, ladies.
Nobody embraced the opportunity more than Beyoncé's stylist Marni Senofonte.
"I'm so excited to share with everyone this special announcement I shared with my family and friends over the weekend," the fashion guru quipped. "I'm ... BLOATED! Water retention is real. people. #CarterPushParty."
Genius. Sure beats placing bets on baby weights or doing Gerber food tastings.
