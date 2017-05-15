Has Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby's (Keegan Allen) fate been sealed? It certainly sounds like it, according to Ashley Benson's new interview with Seventeen.
Plenty of fans were bummed when it was revealed that, after the Freeform show's five-year time jump, Toby and Spencer, who had plenty of ups and downs but ultimately seemed totally endgame, were no longer an item. In fact, they were so much not together that Toby was engaged to Yvonne (Kara Royster), the pretty, poised daughter of the woman running against Spencer's mom for state Senate. Alas, while on their way out of Rosewood, Toby and Yvonne's truck hits a tree, leading to Yvonne dying from her injuries after a quickie hospital wedding.
While Yvonne's death is definitely not something that Toby will get over in an episode's time, it's not totally out of the realm of possibility to think that her demise could inadvertently lead to Toby and Spencer finding their way back to one another. (Even if Spencer is currently romantically entangled with Marco Fury, the detective investigating Dr. Rollins' murder.)
Alas, Benson revealed to Seventeen that it might not actually work out in the way at all. She told the magazine:
"I really thought Toby and Spencer were really cute together. They were just so cute. They had a lot of things in common," said Benson of Spoby. "I was sad that they ended up not being together. But I've always loved them."
Umm, excuse me?!? Benson would know better than anyone who the Liars drive off into the sunset with, and it's sounding like Spencer won't be leaving Rosewood arm-in-arm with the Tobster.
However, before we all collectively freak out, there is one other possibility. It's possible that Benson was referring to the fact that Spencer and Toby weren't together after the five-years forward — rather than, say, at the end of the show altogether.
We do know that Toby will refer to Spencer at least one time during the show's series finale, thanks to I. Marlene King tweeting out lines. Who knows, maybe it could be during wedding vows? (My Spoby-loving heart will not be satisfied unless it is.)
It would be realistic for Spoby to go their separate ways by the end of the series — after all, Spencer has big city aspirations, and Toby is content being a cop in a small town for the rest of his life. Still, this is Pretty Little Liars: I don't tune in for realism, but I do to see some quality Spoby scenes.
