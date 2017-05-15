The show's cameras aren't in the room for Kim's testimony. But, for the benefit of the viewers at home, she calls Kris to give her, and us, the details. The hearing was all day, lasting from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The process was slow and laborious. Kim went through everything second by second. Then her testimony would be translated into French and then back to English to confirm. She was more interested than she expected to be by seeing the robbers' faces. She also learned a lot. The criminals had been tracking her for months, possibly even years, before robbing her. They had planned the robbery for a different trip to Paris but didn't pull it off because Kanye was with her. The takeaway for Kim is that this was going to happen eventually one way or another. In an odd way, she is thankful because now she is so much more aware of her surroundings and she can be better prepared and protect herself more in the future.