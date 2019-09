Eva Longoria: This Is Why We Need More Latinas In STEM

I’ve seen firsthand how an education in math or science can change a family’s story in one generation. That’s why I wrote my master’s thesis on Latinas in STEM and launched the Eva Longoria Foundation to enable more Latinas to break the cycle of poverty. Since 2013, my foundation’s STEM education programs have helped more than 1,600 young women develop technology skills. Lessons on coding, robotics, video game design, and 3D printing empower these girls to learn concepts that define our new job market. We’ve partnered with the Televisa Foundation and the National Center for Women & Information Technology to support and promote, a nationwide campaign to increase the visibility of Latinas in STEM careers and raise awareness among young Latinas and their families about opportunities in technology. When girls feel safe, comfortable, and encouraged by role models, they build confidence in their abilities and dive into technical math and computing projects.