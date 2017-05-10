Eva Longoria: This Is Why We Need More Latinas In STEM

In September 2015, United Nations member states voted to adopt the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, setting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty, fight inequalities, and tackle climate change. The SDGs call for all countries to take action so that no one is left behind, particularly the women and girls who continue to be systematically under-represented as users and leaders in science, technology, and innovation. Organizations likeare working with partners around the world to close the gender digital gap and increase the investment in STEM education.