You may want to abandon the Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ship, because it has apparently sunk. According to People, Disick has a new girlfriend — or, at the very least, a lady he wants to spend Cinco de Mayo with.
Disick was seen hanging out with British model Ella Ross on Friday at not one but two SoCal hotspots. The pair hit up Nobu in Malibu for lunch, then, later that night, headed to West Hollywood to try the newly-opened Asian bistro TAO. (Sounds like they skipped Cinco de Mayo taco specials entirely in favor of spicy tuna.)
Disick rose to fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after which he earned somewhat of a cult fan following for his savage retorts to his then-girlfriend Kourtney's famous sibs. Disick and Kourtney, who share three children, have been on-again, off-again since 2006, when they met at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis' house party. (As one does.) Alas, now it seems that the pair is very much off.
As for Disick's rumored new girlfriend, we only know so much about the Brit. Her Instagram reveals that she is 21 (People reports that she is 19), repped by modeling agency Wilhelmina London, and a stylist. Photos indicate that she's a horseback rider, completely and utterly puppy obsessed, and a bit of a globetrotter, as models tend to be.
She also could be the child of Lucy Hale and Cara Delevingne, which is not a bad combo.
It's worth mentioning that Ross is likely not the woman whom Disick was hiding in his hotel room in Dubai during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and whom Kourtney's sister Kim declared a "fucking whore" in a gross, disappointing example of slut-shaming.
Only time will tell whether Disick is actually dating Ross, or if this is merely a pal outing that the paparazzi blew way out of proportion. Regardless, though, it doesn't sound like Kourtney and her ex are inching towards a reunion anytime soon.
