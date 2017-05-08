We Cried During Millie Bobby Brown's Acceptance Speech, Too

The night is young, and yet I suspect the MTV Movie & Video Awards already have crowned their winner. Going up against heavy-hitters like Atlanta's Donald Glover and Game of Thrones's Emilia Clarke in the Best TV Actor category, our girl Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven) of Stranger Things was crowned the best TV actor of the past year.
Upon winning, Brown's Stranger Things cast mates swarmed her into a massive hug. Brown hugged each of her Stranger Things compatriots, the young boys who take Eleven under their wing. Who ever said middle-schoolers were an angsty age?
The hug train continued until a very sleekly dressed Brown took the stage, and delivered a whopper of a speech. Before saying a word, Brown almost immediately burst into tears.
Clearly overwhelmed by this massive moment in her young career, the 13-year-old British actress went through the usual "thank you" gauntlet, but with a particular charm. Brown thanked her parents, her publicists ("you guys are like my best friends"), director Sean Levy ("one of the best directors I've ever had the pleasure of working with"). We especially like her shout-out to Stranger Things' creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who she thanked for creating a "badass, female, iconic character that I've got the honour to play."
So, so proud of you @milliebbrown ? | the 2017 #MTVAwards are airing right NOW ? pic.twitter.com/pnRpzKwcQk— MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017
In addition to winning an award, Brown's poise, elegance, and pathos simply captured our hearts.
how is @milliebbrown 13 years old but more well spoken than me— Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) May 8, 2017
I started crying for Millie Bobby Brown before Millie Bobby Brown started crying for Millie Bobby Brown. ?#MTVMovieAwards #eleven— Courtney Timmer (@courtsnicole) May 8, 2017
This has been a triumphant awards season for Stranger Things. The entire cast recently picked up a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama. Brown, in particular, has garnered critical nods for her portrayal of the unforgettable character. In addition to a MTV Movie Awards nomination (and win!), Brown was nominated for a People's Choice Award and SAG Award for her haunting work.
We can't help but read into this win as some sort of cosmic justice. Millie Bobby Brown's English accent glistened; The Stranger Things cast shone with kindness, cuteness, and goodness; the universe has been restored to its equilibrium. No matter what else happens in the world, we will still be drying our eyes from Brown's infectious joy and tears.
Until Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 31, we'll cherish this moment.
