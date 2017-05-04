13 Reasons Why is still dominating much of the pop culture and teenager landscape a month after its premiere on Netflix. And now, after just days after the confirmation of a second season, we are learning that a certain character will (surprisingly) be involved in the newly announced continuation. Yes, believe it or not, Hannah Baker (played by newcomer Katherine Langford) will be at the heart of the second season, as the show's writer, Brian Yorkey, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
As everyone who is familiar with the series knows, the show is told in two different time periods: before Hannah Baker's death by suicide, and the resulting events following it. Langford has a huge role as Hannah in the first season, portraying her in the flesh in the flashback sequences, as well as narrating each of the thirteen episodes through her thirteen tapes. So, how will she play into the future episodes? We still don't know that... yet.
"One of the things that is a fundamental element of our show is the weaving of past and the present," Yorkey told THR. "Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it." This could mean more flashbacks, or more "What If" scenarios fantasised by Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who was Hannah's friend, classmate, and love interest.
Considering the open-ended final episode, there are options as to how Hannah could be reincorporated into the followup season, especially considering her lasting impact on the lives of her classmates.
