With roles in both Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why, Ross Butler has pretty much cornered the teen drama market. That's about to change.
TVLine's Michael Ausiello has confirmed that Butler will no longer play Reggie on Riverdale, as showrunners are recasting the role for the CW hit's second season. The reason for the casting change-up will no doubt be of interest to fans of Butler's other show.
“We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie, but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him nearly as much as we would have liked,” Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. “[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he’s Archie’s rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we’re looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we’re confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best.”
Let's talk about those "commitments to other projects." Aguirre-Sacasa's statement would suggest that 13 Reasons Why, in which Butler plays Zach Dempsey, will indeed get a second season. Netflix has yet to confirm that news, though author Jay Asher, whose YA novel of the same inspired the Selena Gomez-produced series, has expressed interest in continuing the story.
"I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,” Asher told Entertainment Weekly. "I’m curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter? I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it."
Not surprisingly, fans of both shows have some strong feelings about all this...