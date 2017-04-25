There's not a single episode of Grey's Anatomy that doesn't break our hearts, but apparently the finale is going to be particularly devastating. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Debbie Allen dropped some pretty big hints about the final episode and explained how the last moments of season 13 are going to go down.
"There's actually two events going on at the same time that are pretty big that affect the entire hospital community," she said, specifically hinting that these "events" will affect relationships. First, Alex (played by Justin Chambers) has to make a tough decision regarding Jo (played by Camilla Luddington). Then, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) shares news with Riggs (Martin Henderson) that changes their relationship as they know it.
And that's not all you should be stressing over. Apparently, people's lives are stake.
"You should be worried," Allen continued. "There's cause for worry. There's an amazing cliffhanger that will have everybody thinking, 'Wow, where is this going?!'"
Scratch that — there's going to be multiple cliffhangers which will leave viewers with some serious questions. Allen says these are designed to "plant more seeds that fuel the fire for what is going to happen next season."
While it's pretty anxiety-inducing to have no idea what's to come, we do know a couple things. For instance, we're pretty sure Matthew Morrison joins the cast for the last four episodes of the season, and might even return for season 14.
According to TV Line, his potential character is referred to as "MD" or "Maniacal Demon," and is "appealing, charismatic, and charming" — but has a dark side.
Let's just hope Shonda isn't too quick to kill off any characters, since she admitted a few days ago that there's at least one death she regrets: Dylan the bomb technician, who was played by Kyle Chandler.
"I did not expect to have Kyle Chandler," Rhimes admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "I didn’t want to explode him."
Fingers crossed nobody explodes in the finally, either — but with Grey's, you never know.
