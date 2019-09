"National and international research clearly indicates the very real impact and risk to harmfulsuicide exposure leading to increased risk and possible suicide contagion," Headspace's manager of school support Kristen Douglas told The Huffington Post Australia . "It's not like car crashes or cancer; irresponsible reporting of suicide can lead to further death[s]. We need to talk more about youth suicide, but there's a way of doing that and a way we can raise those concerns and have a range of awareness."