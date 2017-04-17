Beyoncé's Baby Bump Dominates Brunch With Mum & Bestie

Beyoncé and her announcement have inspired a lot of things. She's inspired art, as this mural in Australia shows. She's inspired people trying to decode the symbolism of her various official photos. She's inspired our Sesali Bowen to ask that we stop treating Beyoncé's pregnancy like a riddle. That's only natural; she's the closest thing we have to Wonder Woman.
Now, she's given her fans an Easter present by consenting to her mother's photography at brunch. We know, it's a lot. And bravo to Beyoncé, who is a brave soul for allowing her mother to photograph her during a holiday meal. Maybe she really is perfect, after all.
Here she is alongside mother Tina Lawson and best friend Kelly Rowland. Solange was absent, performing at Coachella. Beyoncé, you'll remember, was replaced by Lady Gaga.
Here she is next to her husband, who is a rapper.
Lawson posted a brief Easter message to her fans.
