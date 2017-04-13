When Gal Gadot was auditioning for her role as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman:Dawn of Justice, she was a little nervous. Had she known that that role was going to position her to become the first headlining woman for a superhero film in more than 10 years, she may have felt even more severe jitters. Luckily for her, though, she had a plan.
Gadot told W Magazine that she put on a little Beyoncé to kill time while she waited to be called in to do a screen test. She quoted Bey’s women empowerment anthem “Run the World (Girls)” and says she “just started to dance, and let [her] anxiety go.” It obviously worked, because she snagged the part and has since been tapped to play the role again in Wonder Woman, the Warner Bros. film set to hit theaters on June 2.
If anyone can produce results like that, it’s Baddie Bey. The more I think about it, she can do more than dream up the perfect anthem for a female superhero. Beyoncé might be the closest thing we have to a real-life one. She may not be Wonder Woman, but I think the evidence speaks for itself. Let's begin.