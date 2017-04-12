13 reasons why— Davis (@Dubdiaz21) April 11, 2017
Chipotle employee: Guac is extra
Hannah: Welcome to your tape
13 reasons why— Cey (@Stvr_b0y) April 11, 2017
Hannah: Hey do you have anymore gum
Kid: Hi, I'm chewing the last one I'm sorry
Hannah: Welcome to your tape
"Welcome to your tape" #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/KWQTifjPq5— Sarah Elizabeth (@stayupwithsarah) April 11, 2017
*someone breathes in Hannah's direction*— deadass, my guy? (@Sevs16) April 10, 2017
Hannah: welcome to your tape
hannah baker: [waves at friend but friend doesn't see her]— jarod (@jarodzsz) April 11, 2017
hannah baker: Welcome To Your Tape
someone: hannah— jc (@elizahtaylah) April 4, 2017
me: BAKER HERE LIVE AND IN STEREO. NO RETURN ENGAGEMENTS. NO ENCORE. AND THIS TIME, ABSOLUTELY NO REQUESTS. I HOPE YOU'RE RE pic.twitter.com/60QZQyQops
"hey. its me. hannah baker."— 13rw. (@crestmontheImet) April 9, 2017
me: THATS RIGHT DONT ADJUST YOUR WHATEVER DEVICE YOURE LISTENING TO THIS ON ITS ME LIVE AND IN STEREO pic.twitter.com/5R6q3Z1ZyO
Hannah Baker watching everyone's life get ruined over her tapes pic.twitter.com/H6gZ9toxQb— Yemi the Unicorn ? (@yemi_isms) April 4, 2017