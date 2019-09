A series like this is sure to cause ripples, from its bloody and graphic portrayal of a teenager's suicide to its multiple rape scenes , but for a good reason. It starts conversations and spreads awareness about mental health and what it truly means to be an honest, kind person and friend. One thing that the show isn't meant to start is a campaign of tasteless memes to degrade and diminish the importance of the show and its themes — but of course, it happens anyways. Across Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr, viewers of the series are posting memes inspired by Hannah Baker and her tapes . I can appreciate a good meme as much as the next millennial, but these miss the point of 13 Reasons Why, and it's a real shame.