The thrill of watching Game of Thrones is inherently tied to the thrill of theorising and imagining what crazy plot twists the future episodes hold. Other thrills come in the form of the show's extensive use of death, sex, and betrayal as major narrative element on the show. It's quite fitting, actually, because right now I feel personally betrayed by Kit Harington over a recent quote he gave The Huffington Post regarding a very popular theory about his character, Jon Snow. Basically he says he thinks it's trash and that he doesn't believe it and neither would Jon Snow — ouch, dude.
The site asked Harington about the one of the most legit theories about the show: that Snow is the Prince That Was Promised. The theory says that someone of royal blood will save everyone from an evil darkness (a.k.a. the White Walkers) and that he or she would be (among other things) born under a "bleeding star." In one of Bran Stark's visions in season 6, we see the birth of a child (Snow) in the Tower of Joy. Leaning at the foot of the bed is a special sword (made from the heart of a fallen star) and it's covered in blood — get it? These details cemented the theory that had been floating around for a while that Snow would be the key to defeating the White Walkers. The prophecy comes from Melisandre, and although she has been wrong before, fans really think that either Snow or Daenerys Targaryen could and would fulfill this destiny by the end of the season.
Harington, on the other hand, does not:
"I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon. I think Jon would hate the term ‘The Prince That Was Promised.’ If someone turned to him and said, ‘You’re The Prince That Was Promised,’ he just wouldn’t pay much attention. That’s what I love about him, so I don’t really care about it either."
You.. don't care... about the most important theory in the series? Wow, Harington, wow. We will discuss this later when season 7 returns in July.
