After six seasons of making bad decisions in Brooklyn, the characters on Girls finally made what may be their best choice yet. On Sunday's penultimate episode "Goodbye Tour," Hannah (Lena Dunham) declared that she was taking a job as a professor, following a particular harsh truth from Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) about how Shosh has zero interest in being pals with the uber-selfish Hannah. Though Allison Williams' Marnie tried to mend the broken pieces of their friendship in the bathroom during Shosh's engagement party, even the peacemaker eventually decided she had enough of the BS and finally admitted that it was better to call it quits on the relationships that the HBO series was built on. And as terrible as these women can be to one another, my heart broke just a little bit.
But while Marnie and the rest of the crew may be contemplating moving on to "better things," Williams isn't quite as excited by the prospect of leaving Girls behind. Unlike Marnie, she's openly bummed about having to say goodbye to Hannah, Jessa, and Shoshanna. In an interview with E! News, Williams admitted that parting is more sorrow than it is sweet:
"The end of anything is always emotional especially something you've been doing for the entirety of adulthood. I started Girls when I graduated college so it kind of replaced school in a lot of ways in my life and that's really tricky," Williams told E! News. "How do you say goodbye to something like that? I am not sure yet...we'll see."
In an interview with Glamour, the actress stated that her one regret was not being on the show more:
"I always wanted to be in the show more," she laughed. "That was my M.O. every year. I wanted to be a piece of furniture in Hannah’s apartment, if that’s what it took."
While we won't know what the future holds for Marnie and Hannah until the show airs its final episode on Sunday, April 16, Williams isn't saying goodbye to Dunham just because their show is wrapping up. She told E! News:
"[Dunham and I] spoke about spending time together behind the camera. Just as hopeful that our friendship is as fruitful as our working relationship has been."
Girls may ultimately end up being about the disintegration of a friend group, but at least the real-life Marnie and Hannah have forged a lovely bond because of it.
