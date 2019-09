After six seasons of making bad decisions in Brooklyn, the characters on Girls finally made what may be their best choice yet. On Sunday's penultimate episode "Goodbye Tour," Hannah (Lena Dunham) declared that she was taking a job as a professor, following a particular harsh truth from Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) about how Shosh has zero interest in being pals with the uber-selfish Hannah. Though Allison Williams' Marnie tried to mend the broken pieces of their friendship in the bathroom during Shosh's engagement party, even the peacemaker eventually decided she had enough of the BS and finally admitted that it was better to call it quits on the relationships that the HBO series was built on. And as terrible as these women can be to one another, my heart broke just a little bit.