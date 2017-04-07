Ikea just knows the way to our hearts. Month after month, the Swedish furniture giant comes up with new products that we didn't even know we needed in our lives. Case in point: Its fresh offerings for April — an array of smart and multi-functional designs that will solve any small-space dilemma.
The collection is the brand's answer to "fluid living," which means having furniture in your apartment that can be deconstructed, folded up, and moved around on a dime. Aimed towards young people living with limited square footage (hello, us), this new batch features a cool, industrial look done in materials like lacquered metal and wood. Many of the new releases are made of wired mesh, which means you'll be able to optimise vertical space by hanging up idle objects. Click through to read all about the cleverest storage solutions from the label's latest lookbook, and be prepared to make room for them — so you'll be saving even more room.