Selena Gomez may have ultimately passed on playing the lead role of Hannah in 13 Reasons Why, but she's still very much involved with the new Netflix series. The pop star and her mother, Mandy Teefey, both served as executive producers on the hit adaptation of Jay Asher's 2007 young adult novel.
Over the weekend Gomez showed just how committed she is to the show's success and its handling of topics like mental health and suicide. The singer and actress joined 13 Reasons Why stars Tommy Dorfman (who, in addition to being former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's cousin, plays Ryan Shaver in the show) and Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis) in getting symbolic semicolon tattoos.
The trio also posed in front of a billboard promoting their series, prompting Gomez to thank viewers who have helped make it a success.
"Wish the rest of the crew was with us today," the former Wizards of Waverly Place star wrote in her Instagram caption. "Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show."
It's not the first time the 23-year-old star has expressed her pride in the show. On March 31 she posted a photo that showed her watching footage with 13 Reasons Why cast members, including Dorfman, Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey), Steven Silver (Marcus Cole), and Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen).
"Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn't be more overwhelmed with pride and joy," she wrote. "After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn't [have] picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project."
