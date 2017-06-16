The Greatest Memes Of 2017 (So Far)

From Meryl Streep shouting to the infamous Michelle Obama inauguration side-eye, 2017 has already produced a plethora of internet memes to suit our every emotion. And to think, it's only March!
So, what’s a meme? We’re glad you asked. Memes are the language of the internet. They’re the chatter of Reddit, manifested into image form. They’re the informal editorials on current events, distilled into endlessly customisable images.
Some memes are distinctly of the moment and generated in real time. We can thank the Oscars for “Whispering Ryan Gosling,” amongst others. Other memes are evergreen and forever funny. So long as people continue to dream up hilarious combos of images and captions, we’ll have hilarious commentary on current events.
As long as we have memes by our side, we won’t be alone going through the ups, downs, and upside-downs of 2017.