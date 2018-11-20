The Absolute Sexiest Movies On Netflix

Is there anything more fascinating than the endless contortions of the human heart — and the human body? Probably not, since most movies, books, and pop music revolve around the same topic. Who we love, who we want, who loves us, and who wants us are four of the most essential questions of life.
We culled the best of Netflix's "Steamy" category for your (viewing) pleasure. Each of the movies on this list does a particularly good job of addressing this subject of fascination, also known as the bedroom. From suburban couples in Sydney to a sexual rivalry in 16th-century India, these movies offer a kaleidoscopic approach to the same topic when taken together.
So someone call the fire department, because these movies are smokin’ hot. And not only are they smokin’ hot, but they’re streamable. Yep, it looks like your Friday night in just got a whole lot sexier.