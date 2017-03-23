With Game of Thrones’ second-to-last season on the horizon, we’re strung out on anticipation but pretty starved for details. Season 6's finale left practically a million balls in the air. To spark your memory, Deanerys' fleet is sailing to Westeros. A wine-clutching Cersei is watching King's Landing burn. Jon Snow's parentage has been settled, but the facts of his corporeal state has not. So clearly, we don't know about season 7 outweighs what we do.
Let’s start with good news: On the bright side, we have a start date. Thank you, HBO! On the not-so-bright side, we don’t have too much else, aside from hope, conjecture, and tiny droplets of information.
We’ve scoured every source in the United States and Westeros to bring you the most enticing leads regarding season 7 of Game of Thrones. We’ll be keeping this list updated as more information is leaked from the tight lips of HBO. If only we, like Varys, could deploy “little birds” to gather every coveted secret — but no spoilers.