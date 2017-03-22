Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29's campaign to make the internet (and the world outside of it) a safer space for everyone — especially women.
Those nasty hackers are it again — but Demi Lovato's not too fazed.
The pop star is the latest female celebrity targeted by hackers who have been leaking personal and highly intimate images of the likes of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried online. According to The Sun, the photo of 24-year-old Lovato shows her lying in bed with her top unzipped.
Advertisement
The singer and actress downplayed the drama on Twitter.
"I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture," the former Disney star wrote. "It's not nude and it's just cleavage."
I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage ?— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017
She also pointed out that fans have seen her wearing less, citing a nude photoshoot she took part in for Vanity Fair.
"Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before," she tweeted, adding the hashtags #vanityfair, #nicetry, #cleavagegameonpoint, #myboobsarenteventhatbig, and #angles.
Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.. #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles ???— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017
Lovato has been vocal about her support of body positivity in the past, so it's not all that surprising that she would shrug off this leak, particularly if she doesn't feel like the photo is scandalous. By making light of the incident, she's able to change the narrative and exert a bit more control over her image.
Her response echoes an earlier statement she's made about speaking up when she's in a "triggering" situation that affects her body image.
"When you talk about it, you take the power away from it," Lovato, who once struggled with an eating disorder, told Glamour last fall.
It's important to note, however, that Lovato refusing to be shamed over having this particular image leaked online doesn't make it okay. It's still a violation, and still indicative of a wave of disgusting attacks on women, their bodies, and their sexuality. Amanda Seyfried should be going on a honeymoon or enjoying her last days of pregnancy, not having to take legal action against hackers who breached her privacy. Mischa Barton shouldn't have to worry about her exes shopping around secret sex tapes. If Demi Lovato wants to post a revealing pic, she should — not some criminal hiding behind a laptop.
Advertisement