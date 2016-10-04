How Talking To Victoria's Secret Models Helped Demi Lovato Love Her Body

Since struggling with an eating disorder earlier in her career, Demi Lovato speaks openly about her body-image issues and how she's learned to love herself. And she's found that sometimes body positivity can come from the most unexpected places: Most recently, Lovato spoke with Glamour about how she got a surprising lesson in self-love from Victoria's Secret models when she performed at the Victoria's Secret Swim Special earlier this year.
"Being surrounded by supermodels’ bodies was triggering to me," Lovato said. "I remember asking, 'How do you maintain your figure?' Some said, 'I really have to work at it.' Others said, 'It’s genetics.' It was interesting to hear that it wasn’t through unhealthy [behaviors]. It was a great learning experience. I still felt sexy, having a different body than these women."
She added that when she finds herself in triggering situations, she doesn't shy away from making it known: "I voice it: 'Hey, guys, not a big deal, but I really wanna throw up right now. I just had to say it.' Because when you talk about it, you take the power away from it."
Speaking up about your triggers is a major step in recovering from an eating disorder. The National Eating Disorders Association recommends reaching out to loved ones, a therapist, or anyone you feel comfortable talking to when you feel triggered.
And as Lovato explained to Glamour, while she continues to learn self-love, the way she views her body has changed.
"Focusing on food and exercise changed my life. Someone said to me recently, 'You wouldn’t put diesel in a Bentley,'" she said. "When you treat your body like a Bentley, you value yourself and you start to look at your body differently. I work out every day or six days a week — that’s what I need to stay stable."
Lovato's remarks serve as an important reminder: Eating-disorder recovery is a process, and so is learning how to feel comfortable with and love your body. For now, what's helping Lovato through all of this is allowing herself to laugh at the inevitable hate she'll receive as a woman in the public eye.
"If somebody calls me fat, even in a vulnerable moment, I laugh to myself and think, I’m doing everything I can, so there’s nothing I can do about it," she said. "I don’t have a six-pack. Maybe I don’t even want a six-pack. It doesn’t sound very appealing."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
