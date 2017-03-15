Fans of MTV's Teen Mom have seen Amber Portwood undergo a very dramatic transformation. Once an unstable teenager dealing with anger management — she even did a stint in jail for felony drug charges — Portwood has grown alongside her daughter, Leah, who is now 8 years old, to become an entrepreneur. And while her foray into fashion is giving fans plenty to get excited about, Portwood offered up some major personal news in a new interview.
Portwood revealed some details about her wedding to E! News. She's currently engaged to single dad Matt Baier and the two have set a date for their big day.
"This October," Baier told E! News. "Ideally, October 10, because that was the day we met in person for the first time."
Portwood, who announced that she will not be returning to Teen Mom OG, is focusing on her online boutique and juggling wedding planning.
"I started the boutique because I was getting requests from Teen Mom fans all over the world about my outfits and makeup," Portwood told E! News. "Having an online boutique was the best way I could reach everyone."
She's putting that fashion sense to good use in other ways, too. Portwood tells E! News that she'll be designing her own wedding dress. She adds that it'll reflect her personal style and incorporate details from the '40s and '50s. And as for little Leah? Portwood says that she's following in her mom's fashionable endeavors. The precocious tot is happiest when she's twinning with her mother. Portwood adds that she's splitting parenting duties with her ex, Gary Shirley. While Shirley has full custody of Leah, she spends plenty of time with her mom.
"I think about and miss my daughter every minute she's not with me," Portwood says of the custody situation. "I'm a very kind person with a big heart and when Teen Mom is over, it's not going to be the end of my journey, but the beginning."
