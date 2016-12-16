Amber Portwood is not returning to Teen Mom OG, and she's spilling the tea on why.
Portwood made the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her OG castmates Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Catelynn Lowell. "I'll be leaving #teenmomog sadly," she wrote. "The lack of respect is too much anymore!"
Portwood isn't bitter, though. She ended her post by writing, "But still sending all my love!"
According to Us Weekly, Portwood's decision to leave has to do with the fight she had with Abraham on the reunion special earlier this month. It started with Portwood saying she was no longer friends with Abraham because she had said that Portwood's house "smelled like piss." Abraham has also insinuated it was a good thing Portwood's daughter was staying with her father, Gary Shirley.
In the second part of the special, Portwood is seen going after Abraham because she said Portwood's 46-year-old fiancé, Matt Baier, looked like "a pedophile." Baier is also seen pushing Abraham's father, Michael, onto the floor before the two come to blows. Security was forced to intervene.
Portwood would later take to Instagram to let fans know the reunion had been edited unfairly. "So they cut out Michael literally screaming in my face calling me a bitch and him putting his hands on Matt's neck!!" she wrote.
"After 8 years this is so disrespectful," she added on Instagram. "I've worked too hard on myself to take this kind of disrespect."
Portwood may not be gone forever, though. "The day I'm shown some respect by the people I've worked with for 8 years is the day I'll be back," she wrote. "I've sacrificed a lot for this show."
Portwood originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, before joining the Teen Mom spin-off.
