She's putting that fashion sense to good use in other ways, too. Portwood tells E! News that she'll be designing her own wedding dress. She adds that it'll reflect her personal style and incorporate details from the '40s and '50s. And as for little Leah? Portwood says that she's following in her mom's fashionable endeavors. The precocious tot is happiest when she's twinning with her mother. Portwood adds that she's splitting parenting duties with her ex, Gary Shirley. While Shirley has full custody of Leah, she spends plenty of time with her mom.