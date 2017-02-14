Good news for fans of Teen Mom! The O.G. ladies are coming back. The second season of Teen Mom OG continues in April with all new episodes, it was revealed during Monday night's Teen Mom 2 live after show special. Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, and Maci Bookout will all be returning for the next part of the series. All four ladies, whose entree intro reality TV was season one of 16 and Pregnant, are on very different paths right now. According to the MTV press release, the show will continue to focus on the drama surrounding raising their children, navigating their love lives, and building their careers. Catelynn is weighing her desire for another child with the risk of repeating the postpartum depression she had with daughter Nova. Amber is staring an online fashion store while working out her custody of her daughter Leah with ex, Gary. Meanwhile, Farrah is frustrated with her mom, Debra, and boyfriend Simon, who has yet to propose. She's also busy opening a children's boutique. And Maci, married to Taylor and raising three kids, is still co-parenting Bentley with newly engaged ex Ryan.