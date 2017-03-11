Story from TV Shows

Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves Buffy Just As Much As You Do

Morgan Baila
Photo: Andrew Macpherson/20th Century Fox Television/REX/Shutterstock.
Fans across the world are getting nostalgic over a big television anniversary happening this week. It's the 20 year anniversary of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. The title character, Buffy Summers, was brought to life by a 19-year-old actress named Sarah Michelle Gellar. And her life hasn't been the same since.
In honour of the show's landmark anniversary, the now 39-year-old actress penned a lengthy and emotional note on Instagram, sharing her warmest memories of the show that tackled demons, gender norms, and social anxieties that existed far beyond the fictional realm of the series.
In the post, Gellar thanks a slew of cast and crew members who helped five life to "one of the greatest female characters ever created." Fans are responding to her post by posting their own thank you notes in her comment section. Day one fans can hardly believe it's been two whole decades since the show's premiere. One person writes, "An idol for my teenage years, not just Buffy but @sarahmgellar." A show I grew up loving and will always love. I can't believe it's 20 years! #buffyslays20." Another adds, "this is literally the reason I've been obsessed w her for 20+ years." Another mother shared her favourite part of the show: "What I love is that my two teenage daughters love the show as much as I do x."
Below, you can read her note in full. Buffy diehards, be warned that this may ignite the nostalgic waterworks.
"20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one. Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you. Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle, you will always hold a key to my heart. Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances. I would be remiss if I didn't mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life. And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything. And always remember..."if the apocalypse comes, beep me" #buffyslays20."

