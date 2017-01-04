The 20th anniversary of the Buffy The Vampire Slayer premiere is coming up in March and with the recent surge in TV reboots — Gilmore Girls, Full House, 24 — Buffy fans everywhere have one question on their minds: Will there be a revival? Star Sarah Michelle Gellar, for one, is open to it. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old shares her thoughts on the possibility of reviving her beloved character — part-time vampire slayer, part-time student — in some form. "With high school and college as a backdrop, we were able to address racism, identity, bullying, guilt, death, first love and heartbreak using the demons as metaphors for the demons we all experience," Gellar said. "I am not sure how that translates into adulthood, although I am sure it could." She raises a good point: A big part of Buffy was the teenage drama, and two decades is a sizable time jump. So where does Gellar think Buffy would be today, should we revisit her? Enjoying the sun and sand somewhere far, far away from her old life. "The burden of saving the world a lot always weighed heavily on her," the actress said, "so for her sake, I hope she is somewhere on a beautiful beach located far away from any Hellmouth." Sounds like a well-deserved vacation to us.
