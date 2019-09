How Much Do Women In The US Really Spend On Rent?

But statistics are one thing; the real stories of individual people are another. We wanted to find out how much money women across the country are making each month, and how much of that they immediately hand over towards their rent. Plus, we asked these women whether they're happy with the amount of funds coming in versus those trickling out. Would they prefer the grand old days of the legendary $100 apartment ? Nope. Turns out, most of them are pretty happy where they are.