Rosie O’Donnell Really Wants To Play Steve Bannon On SNL

Rosie O'Donnell could be having a moment. The comedian has been open about her desire to play Steve Bannon. She first spoke up in the wake of reports that President Trump was upset that a woman played Sean Spicer. Now, she's taken things a step further as she's changed her Twitter avatar to a Photoshop of her face onto Steve Bannon's head.
Here's the original source of the image, we think.
Dear @nbcsnl I agree with @Rosie that she would be hilarious perfection as #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/YQp7S7a5Z9— Jonathan Smith (@TheJohnnySmith) February 7, 2017
The thinking goes that two things annoy Donald Trump: Being portrayed as out of control, or people around him showing weakness. In his mind, that apparently includes being played by women. So it might drive him nuts to see Steve Bannon, a man many assume is pulling Trump's strings, played by O'Donnell. Not only that, but O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for some time now. It would be a shame if the most powerful man in the country were portrayed by Rosie O'Donnell. We definitely don't want Donald Trump to see his puppet master played by a woman. That's almost too horrible to think about.
Advertisement