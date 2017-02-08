There we have it: Rachel's name in the FBI agent's office really was a clue. Now the real question is: a clue to what?! Does it have something to do with why Elias showed up to debunk Prairie's story? We'll get our answers soon. In the Vulture interview, Marling also promised that The OA has a true ending, and that the team knew exactly where the story would end up when they started writing. So... yep: every clue matters, and this is one twisty mystery I can't wait to spend more time unraveling.