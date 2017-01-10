Why A New Exercise Routine Makes You Unbelievably Sore

You were so enthusiastic when you started the month. You signed up for every class that sounded fun: HIIT, bikram, and rowing in one week? Sure, what could go wrong? A lot, it turns out: There are over 600 muscles in the human body and suddenly it feels like all of them are sore at once. Is this a sign you probably started a little too hard too soon? Yep, sorry. Is it also the sign of a great workout? Maybe — maybe not. Here's what your sore muscles are really trying to tell you.