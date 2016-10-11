11 Things You Should Do Before Every Workout

So you're ready to work out? That's awesome! Just one question, though: Are you really ready?
The truth is that in order to get the best workout, you have to do some preparation, physically and mentally. You probably know that warming up your muscles is important for preventing injury, and making sure you feel physically ready to tackle the challenges ahead. But many of us forget about preparing our minds. The way to do both is to create a pre-exercise routine that fully prepares you.
We spoke to two badass certified personal trainers — Kira Stokes and Alex Silver Fagan — to nail down the general components of the perfect workout prep. Ahead, here's what you really need to do to stay safe and get the most out of your sweat session.
The truth is that in order to get the best workout, you have to do some preparation, physically and mentally. You probably know that warming up your muscles is important for preventing injury, and making sure you feel physically ready to tackle the challenges ahead. But many of us forget about preparing our minds. The way to do both is to create a pre-exercise routine that fully prepares you.
We spoke to two badass certified personal trainers — Kira Stokes and Alex Silver Fagan — to nail down the general components of the perfect workout prep. Ahead, here's what you really need to do to stay safe and get the most out of your sweat session.