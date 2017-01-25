Corrine from this season of The Bachelor is a lot to handle. She is solidifying her role as Bringer of Drama and Mistress of Cheese Pasta. Everyone knows she’s probably not going to win, but Nick Viall needs to keep her around for weekly ratings. If you’re one of the few people who thinks there’s not enough Corrine to go around, you’re in luck. The blondie has a 16-year-old sister who looks just like her. The only thing differentiating the two of them is Taylor’s brunette hair. They even appear to be the same height, despite their 8 year age difference. Taylor has a bunch of pictures of them together on social media and they seriously look like they could be twins. Corrine might not be the most chill date (even though she was spotted wearing that engagement ring), but she and Taylor are definitely serving #SiblingGoals. I wonder if Taylor took over some of Corrine’s multimillion dollar business tasks when her big sister ran off to win Viall’s heart.
