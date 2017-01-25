My 7 Favourite Things About Britney Spears’ Perfect Selfie

Britney Spears just gifted the world the best selfie of the year. I know it's only January, but this image is truly iconic. It's iconic because it's so effortless, so dynamic, and so perfectly composed. Could this be a direct response to the Lifetime movie based on her life that she publicly disavows? Perhaps. Or maybe she was just feeling herself in a total "It's Britney, bitch," moment. There's so much to say about this one photo that I had to list out my seven favourite things about this Spears selfie.
First selfie in a while ? pic.twitter.com/hgChixOatd— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017
1. That very low cross tattoo.
Without offending anyone, this is totally a vag tat. A vag tat is a tattoo that is right on one's bikini line and basically their vagina area. Hers being a cross is just great. 2. That other very risqué tattoo.
Not only that, but she has two! She apparently got this Chinese character thinking it meant "mysterious" but it actually translates to read "strange."
3. Her LuMee phone case.
Girl, LuMees are the shit. They give the perfect light to take those gorgeous glowy selfies. Although the light on the case isn't turned on in this particular selfie, I really love knowing that she lights up every once in awhile. 4. That blingy belly button ring.
If people are going to insist on wearing Juicy Couture, Ed Hardy, and (gag) Crocs, then I fully support Spears' blinging, dangling, belly button ring. Work. It. 5. The tongue out pose.
How many times have I gotten in trouble by parents for doing this exact pose? Dozens. How much to I love it? A lot.
6. Her missing nail tip.
Never let a busted nail stop you from taking the damn selfie. 7. She's wearing HER OWN FACE ON HER T-SHIRT.
I guess she just wanted a piece of herself.
Without offending anyone, this is totally a vag tat. A vag tat is a tattoo that is right on one's bikini line and basically their vagina area. Hers being a cross is just great. 2. That other very risqué tattoo.
Not only that, but she has two! She apparently got this Chinese character thinking it meant "mysterious" but it actually translates to read "strange."
3. Her LuMee phone case.
Girl, LuMees are the shit. They give the perfect light to take those gorgeous glowy selfies. Although the light on the case isn't turned on in this particular selfie, I really love knowing that she lights up every once in awhile. 4. That blingy belly button ring.
If people are going to insist on wearing Juicy Couture, Ed Hardy, and (gag) Crocs, then I fully support Spears' blinging, dangling, belly button ring. Work. It. 5. The tongue out pose.
How many times have I gotten in trouble by parents for doing this exact pose? Dozens. How much to I love it? A lot.
6. Her missing nail tip.
Never let a busted nail stop you from taking the damn selfie. 7. She's wearing HER OWN FACE ON HER T-SHIRT.
I guess she just wanted a piece of herself.
Advertisement