Just How Bad Is The Britney Spears Accent In Her New Lifetime Biopic?

Even though I am from the South, I will never reach peak Britney Spears accent. Few people can pull off the singer's soft-spoken, high-pitched Southern accent, which has become almost as iconic as her '90s hit songs themselves. But still, upon watching the first trailer for the new controversial Lifetime movie, Britney Ever After, I couldn't help but be totally shocked at how convincing Natasha Bassett, the actress playing the pop star, sounds. It's really not bad at all. In the brief clip, below, the actress whisper-talks explaining how her world was rocked by fame, which is clearly the plot line of the made-for-TV movie. "I’m not going to say I was fine, because I wasn’t," she says with a decent drawl. "Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know? Until you hit rock bottom."
You know her name, but do you know her story? #BritneyEverAfter premieres, February 18th at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/IADZsZe9x2— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 23, 2017
Even if she doesn't look like Spears to me, she nails the accent, which is extremely impressive when factoring in that the young actress is from Australia and moved to Canada to shoot the film. She's probably spent about zero days surrounded by people speaking in a true Southern accent. (According to an interview with Inside Edition, though, she's never sang or danced, so it's TBD how that aspect will pan out.) But, regardless of the convincing Spears-like delivery, the real-life singer's stans have spoken and they have little to say on the matter other than, "Pass."
@lifetimetv Well that's not the Britney we know... pic.twitter.com/rnrOCL4WTb— Emre. (@EmreAkn) January 23, 2017
Britney Ever After debuts Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
