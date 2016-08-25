Update: Britney Spears Isn't Involved In The Lifetime Movie About Her

Britney Spears will not have a hand in her upcoming Lifetime biopic, according to the pop star's representative.
"[She] will not be contributing in any way, shape, or form to the Lifetime biopic," her spokesperson told Us Weekly on August 25. "Nor does it have her blessing."
Oh, dear.
This story was originally posted August 24th at 8:15 p.m.
Britney Spears' big week continues as Lifetime will produce a movie about the pop star's, well, lifetime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The biopic will reportedly cover Britney's childhood, her rise to fame, and her rocky-at-times romantic life. We don't know how exactly Justin Timberlake, Jason Alexander (not that one), and Kevin Federline will be portrayed, but they will presumably be represented in there somewhere.
Natasha Bassett of Hail, Caesar! will star as Britney Jean. The film is tentatively titled Britney and will be produced by Asylum Entertainment, a company that specializes in celebrity stories and reality TV. Shooting begins next month, the movie will drop sometime next year.
The news comes during a week during which she'll release a new album, Glory, appear on Carpool Karaoke, and perform at the VMAs. As weeks go, this one is as good as 2007 was bad for Britney. Naturally, she also recently almost drowned in a wave pool in Hawaii.
