It's hard to believe that Girls is coming to an end this season. It's even harder to wrap your head around the fact that the show has been around for nearly five years. As the HBO comedy nears the premiere of its sixth and final season in February, the stars are reflecting on their time on set together. And Allison Williams, who plays Marnie, has a bone to pick with her role on the Lena Dunham creation. Sort of. The Girls main cast — Williams, Dunham, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet — got retrospective for their new cover story with Glamour. When asked about the least satisfying thing about her job on Girls, Williams had an unusual answer. "I always wanted to be in the show more," she laughed. "That was my M.O. every year. I wanted to be a piece of furniture in Hannah’s apartment, if that’s what it took." After five seasons of watching the talented Williams master her sometimes infuriating, always entertaining character, we don't doubt Williams would've made for a ravishing table lamp.
