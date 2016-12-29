We love a good New Year's resolution as much as the next person. There's a certain allure to the lofty goals that make you stop and look ahead not only to the coming year, but maybe even five or 10 years down the road. But before you set your sights on saving up for a house or big trip, it's also a good idea to do a quick financial check-in before the new year. Think of it as setting the stage for money success in 2017.
We asked Priya Malani, Refinery29's financial expert and founding partner of StashWealth, for some easy ways to organise and strategise our money before January 1. From signing up for paperless statements to getting the most from your bonus, her tips are as easy as they are important — and take about as much time as your regularly scheduled coffee break. Even better, most of them can be done from your computer.
Ahead, 15 easy ways to become the financial wiz you always knew you could be — even before the ball drops at midnight. Then, get to saving for that dream purchase.