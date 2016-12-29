We love a good New Year's resolution as much as the next person. There's a certain allure to the lofty goals that make you stop and look ahead not only to the coming year, but maybe even five or 10 years down the road. But before you set your sights on saving up for a house or big trip, it's also a good idea to do a quick financial check-in before the new year. Think of it as setting the stage for money success in 2017.