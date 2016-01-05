30 Mental-Health Resolutions People Are Making For 2017

More so than perhaps any other year in recent history, 2016 sure has gotten a lot of (perhaps undeserved) flak for being a garbage 365 days. To be fair, in a year that's seen the deaths of far too many beloved celebrities as well as Brexit and an all-consuming U.S. election, 2016 deserves a little hostility.
But even if you weren't among the people who denounced this particular trip we all took around the sun, it's hard not to feel a little optimistic about the start of a new year. We won't give you the "new year, new you" spiel, but there's a reason why the new year is traditionally a great chance at a fresh, clean slate.
And while you're making resolutions and setting good intentions, why not resolve to take care of your mental wellbeing? After all, we probably don't need to remind you that your mental health is just as important as your physical health.
Whether you're ready to drop 2016 like it's a hot pile of trash, or you're one of the lucky ones who didn't think this year was all that bad, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to 2017 — and that starts with working to be the mentally healthiest you that you can be.
So in order to prep your mindset for 2017, we asked 30 Refinery29 readers what they're resolving to do in 2017 to take care of their mental health. Click ahead, and let their answers inspire and motivate you to keep putting your mental health first.